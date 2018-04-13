NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air keeps rising after IAG acquires stake

OSLO, April 13 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s shares traded up on Friday

* Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.40 pct, or 3.31 points, to 837.75 points and was up by 2.45 pct year-to-date

* The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.39 percent

* Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.17 to $71.85 a barrel

* Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.55 pct, Telenor rose 0.03 pct and DNB rose 0.27 pct

* Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.45 billion Norwegian crowns

* Shares in Norwegian Air Shuttle rose for the second consecutive day after IAG on Thursday acquired 4.6 percent of the company and said it would consider buying the Oslo-listed budget carrier.

* Norwegian Air CEO and biggest owner, Bjoern Kjos, said on Friday that he was not surprised by the interest from IAG

* Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 2.2 pct to NOK 269 at 11:41 GMT.

* Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 2.42 pct to NOK 51.58 after brokerage ABG Sundal Collier raised its recommendation to buy from hold

* Big gainers: Next Biometrics Group ASA 4.65 pct, Scatec Solar ASA 4.65 pct and B2holding ASA 4.19 pct

* Big losers: Otello Corporation ASA -4.08 pct, Nordic Nanovector ASA -3.53 pct

* Abroad European shares rose 0.39 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.55 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.65 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 1.21 pct on Thursday (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)