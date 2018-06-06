FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air shares rise after May traffic growth beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.77 pct, or 6.77 points, to 885.76 points and was up by 7.93 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.76 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.57 to $75.95 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 1.22 pct, Telenor fell -0.81 pct and DNB rose 1.14 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Sparebank 1 BV, DNB and Equinor * Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 2.12 pct to NOK 250.4 * Norwegian Air Shuttle reported May traffic growth above forecast while the yield was in line in expectations * Shares of Schibsted ASA were up 5.45 pct to NOK 257.3 * JP Morgan raises its recommendation on media group Schibsted to Overweight from Neutral and its share price target to NOK 303 per share from NOK 234 * Canadian gas explorer Questerre Energy Corp rose by 5.04 pct, the shares are up 32 pct over the past three days * On Monday it settled a lawsuit in Quebec, which means it will acquire exploration rights to 753,000 net acres in the Lowlands area * Biggest losers: Next Biometrics Group ASA -2.20 pct and Bergenbio ASA -1.99 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.02 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.38 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.05 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.06 pct on Tuesday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
