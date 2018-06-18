FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air shares soar on report of Lufthansa contact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.81 pct, or -7.24 points, to 888.16 points and was up by 9.94 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.74 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.82 to $74.26 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell -0.79 pct, Telenor fell -1.08 pct and DNB fell -0.44 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3 billion Norwegian crowns. * Norwegian Air was the biggest gainer, trading up 9.45 pct, after the CEO of peer Lufthansa said it was in contact with the firm, the subject of bid interest from British Airways owner IAG * Other top gainers: Bergenbio ASA 4.14 pct and Frontline Ltd 3.86 pct * Biggest losers: Funcom NV -4.02 pct, Targovax ASA -3.75 pct and Nordic Nanovector ASA -2.76 pct * Abroad European shares fell -1.02 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.75 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.70 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.96 pct on Monday (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


