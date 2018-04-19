NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oil and aluminium take Oslo to new record

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.4 pct, or 3.2 points, to 852.5 points and was up by 4.3 pct year-to-date. Intra-day high of 856.88 points is all-time record high * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.3 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.48 to $73.96 a barrel, the highest since late 2014 * Oil related firms TGS, DNO, Aker Solutions, Subsea 7, Aker BP and PGS rose from 1.1 to 2.9 pct * Statoil trade down 0.4 pct * Norwegian oil directorate says Norway’s oil production was 5 pct below forecast in March

* Among other big firms on the Oslo Bourse, Telenor rose 0.38 pct and DNB rose 0.81 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.7 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norsk Hydro, Statoil and Norwegian Air * Shares of aluminium maker Norsk Hydro ASA were up 1.3 pct to NOK 54.68 * Aluminium prices rose further on supply restrictions * Norsk Hydro peer Alcoa reported Q1 numbers above forecast

* Shares of Seadrill Ltd were up 26.21 pct to NOK 2.56, down from intra-day high of NOK 2.95, the second day of sharp gains following a U.S. court’s approval of a debt restructuring on Tuesday * Europris ASA rose 4.44 pct after stronger than expected Q1 figures * Significant declines: Asetek A/S -3.48 pct, Nordic Nanovector ASA -2.90 pct and Atea ASA -2.65 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.09 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.15 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.85 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.16 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)