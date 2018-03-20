NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oil price lifts Oslo, BlackRock raises Marine Harvest stake

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday

** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.50 percent, or 3.97 points, to 802.05 points and was down by 2.01 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.43 percent

** Among the biggest firms at Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.63 percent, Telenor fell 0.43 percent and DNB fell 0.45 percent

** Turnover at Oslo Bourse was 1.64 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were DNB, Marine Harvest and Statoil

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.98 to $67.03 a barrel

** Shares of Marine Harvest ASA were up 2.08 pct to NOK 154.35

** Asset manager BlackRock Inc on March 16 bought 2.73 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA, resulting in a shareholding of 5.06 pct

** DNB’s CEO repeats lending growth outlook for 2018

** Among the biggest gainers: Petroleum Geo Services ASA rose 5.81 percent, Af Gruppen ASA gained 3.17 percent and Schibsted ASA was up 2.99 percent

** For media firm Schibsted broker ABG Sundal Collier raises recommendation to buy from hold

** Among the biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp fell 2.86 percent, Next Biometrics Group ASA lost 2.75 percent and Seadrill Ltd was down 1.82 percent

** Abroad: European shares rose 0.36 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 0.47 percent, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.34 percent and the Dow Jones index in the United States fell 1.35 percent on Monday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)