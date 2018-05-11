NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oil shares take Oslo to another all-time high

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Friday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.4 pct, or 3.5 points, to all-time high of 882.11 points and was up by 7.8 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.5 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.16 to $77.32 a barrel, prices still close to multi-year highs * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.42 pct, Telenor rose 0.6 pct and DNB rose 0.5 pct ** Oil related firms Seadrill, TGS, Subsea 7 , DNO, PGS and Aker Solutions rose in the range 0.4 to 6.6 pct * Record 16 companies register for Brazil pre-salt oil auction, including Statoil * Gainers: Funcom 6.7 pct and Idex 3.4 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.05 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 1.16 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.36 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.80 pct on Thursday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)