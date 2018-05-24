FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oslo Bourse drops on lower oil price, Norwegian Air gains on CEO comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.47 pct, or 4.13 points, to 875.74 points and was up by 8.03 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.69 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.96 to $78.84 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 2.0 pct, Telenor fell 1.18 pct and DNB fell 0.58 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.0 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Marine Harvest and Norwegian Air * Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 4.02 pct to NOK 274 at 1241 GMT. * Norwegian Air CEO says summer bookings are good and it has “more than enough” pilots to cover the season * Biggest gainers: Targovax 14.84 pct, Seadrill Ltd 7.38 pct and Gaming Innovation Group Inc 4.11 pct * Biggest losers: Petroleum Geo Services ASA -3.30 pct and Treasure ASA -2.96 pct * Abroad European shares fell 0.09 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 1.11 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.44 pct

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
