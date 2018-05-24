NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oslo Bourse drops on lower oil price, Norwegian Air gains on CEO comments

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.47 pct, or 4.13 points, to 875.74 points and was up by 8.03 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.69 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.96 to $78.84 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 2.0 pct, Telenor fell 1.18 pct and DNB fell 0.58 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.0 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Marine Harvest and Norwegian Air * Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 4.02 pct to NOK 274 at 1241 GMT. * Norwegian Air CEO says summer bookings are good and it has “more than enough” pilots to cover the season * Biggest gainers: Targovax 14.84 pct, Seadrill Ltd 7.38 pct and Gaming Innovation Group Inc 4.11 pct * Biggest losers: Petroleum Geo Services ASA -3.30 pct and Treasure ASA -2.96 pct * Abroad European shares fell 0.09 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 1.11 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.44 pct

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord