NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oslo bourse marks all-time high driven by banks and oil

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.47 pct, or 4.17 points, to 898.04 points and was up by 9.75 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.49 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.14 to $76.32 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.65 pct, Telenor rose 0.17 pct and DNB rose 0.65 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norsk Hydro, DNB and Subsea 7 * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 0.89 pct to NOK 54.2 * Norsk Hydro: UBS raises recommendation to Buy from Neutral, share price target to NOK 70 from NOK 60 * DNB shares were up 0.6 pct and Bank Norwegian rose 3.9 pct * Goldman Sachs upgrades Nordic banks as housing market stabilises * Subsea 7 rose 1.2 pct after winning a new contract from Shell offshore UK * Shares of Interoil Exploration and Production were up 28.18 pct to NOK 5.64 * Interoil Exploration reported a 5 percent rise in oil and gas production in Colombia in May compared with April * On Friday, when Interoil shares jumped 52 pct, it announced and agreement with National Hydrocarbons Agency Of Colombia which settled all claims between the parties

* Biggest gainers: Idex ASA 7.72 pct, Photocure ASA 7.65 pct and Nordic Nanovector ASA 5.07 pct * Biggest losers: REC Silicon ASA -5.16 pct, Questerre Energy Corp -4.30 pct and Funcom NV -3.74 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.39 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.48 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.48 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.30 pct on Friday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)