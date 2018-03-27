NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oslo bourse trades up in step with European stocks

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday, in step with European stocks, which are joining in a global relief rally in risk assets as trade tensions ease

** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.84 percent, or 6.75 points, to 805.60 points and was down by -1.92 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.78 percent

** European shares rose 1.18 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 2.65 percent, while in China Shanghai index was up 1.04 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States rose 2.84 percent on Monday

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.23 to $70.35 a barrel by 07:55 GMT

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.58 percent, Telenor rose 1.26 percent and DNB rose 0.90 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 649 million Norwegian crowns

** Norsk Hydro says it is in talks with Brazilian authorities about resuming full operations at its Alunorte refinery, the world’s largest alumina refinery

** Biggest gainers: DNO ASA 3.31 percent, Nordic Nanovector ASA 3.04 percent and Golden Ocean Group Ltd 2.90 percent

** DNO: RBC raises the oil firm to “sector perform” from “underperform”. Says given that operations and payments in Kurdistan region of Iraq, following September’s Independence Referendum, appear to have been unaffected, is taking a more positive view on the region

** Biggest losers: Thin Film Electronics ASA -1.12 percent, Petroleum Geo Services ASA -1.11 percent and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA -1.07 percent (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Joachim Dagenborg)