NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Oslo supported by oil price, Prosafe gains on rig deal

OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.47 pct, or 4.23 points, to 896.06 points and was up by 9.50 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.48 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.8 to $74.01 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.70 pct, Telenor rose 0.13 pct and DNB fell -0.27 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Norsk Hydro and TGS * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 0.48 pct to NOK 46.28 * Norsk Hydro ASA: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral * Norweigan Air +0.6 pct after traffic figures for July: yield above forecast, RPK below

* Biggest gainers: Prosafe 16.65 pct, Next Biometrics Group ASA 10.56 pct, Grieg Seafood ASA 4.62 pct and TGS 4.04 pct * Next Biometric, a fingerprint sensor technology company, has received initial orders for its “Scallop” fingerprint readers for use in India’s Aadhaar government ID program. It also intends to create a subsidiary in India * Seismic firm TGS upgraded by Pareto to buy from hold

* Rig firm Prosafe signed an agreement with shipyard Cosco and banks allowing for flexible delivery and long-term financing of Safe Eurus, Safe Nova and Safe Vega * Biggest losers: Idex ASA -2.94 pct, REC Silicon ASA -2.01 pct and Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA -2.00 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.17 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.08 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.26 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.54 pct on Friday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)