NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Questerre drops almost 50 pct on possible Quebec ban

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.98 pct, or 8.63 points, to 891.61 points and was up by 8.42 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.98 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $1.17 to $76.53 a barrel * Oil rises as reality dawns over Venezuela’s export crisis * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 1.03 pct, Telenor rose 1.21 pct and DNB rose 2.03 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.6 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Yara, Equinor and DNB * Shares of Yara International ASA were up 3.27 pct * Yara International raises prices on fertiliser CAN * Shares of gas firm Qnuesterre Energy Corp were down 46.10 pct to NOK 4.18 * Questerre Energy Corp says Quebec’s proposed fracking regulation could ban natural gas extraction * Biggest gainers: P/F Bakkafrost 4.20 pct, Petroleum Geo Services ASA 3.62 pct * Bakkafrost: Nordea raises recommendation to buy from hold, share price target to NOK 480 per share from NOK 450 * Biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp -46.10 pct, Next Biometrics Group ASA -5.70 pct and XXL ASA -3.33 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.12 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.87 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.20 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 1.40 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)