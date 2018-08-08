NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Salmon companies rise, oil drops

OSLO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded slightly higher on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.07 pct, or 0.62 points and was up by 11.16 pct year-to-date. Hit all-time high of 907.59 points in early trade * The broader Oslo All Share Index was unchanged for the day * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.44 to $74.21 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell -0.32 pct, Telenor rose 0.06 pct and DNB rose 0.15 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Yara, Equinor and DNB * Shares of Fred Olsen Energy ASA were down 8.48 pct to NOK 4.96. The company plans to refinance; outcome of the process remains uncertain * Shares of oil firms Aker BP and DNO were down 0.3-0.5 pct * Salmon firms Marine Harvest, Salmar, Grieg and Leroey rose 0.5 to 1.5 pct * The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 57.44 Norwegian crowns ($7.02) per kilo last week, up 2.4 percent against the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday * Biggest gainers: Photocure ASA 9.65 pct, Bergenbio ASA 4.91 pct and Nel ASA 4.19 pct * Biggest losers: Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA -4.04 pct, Idex ASA -3.56 pct and Targovax ASA -3.48 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.05 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.08 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.23 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.50 pct on Tuesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)