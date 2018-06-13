NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Salmon shares rise in flat Oslo market

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.02 pct, or 0.19 points, to 898.36 points and was up by 10.3 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was unchanged for the day * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.24 to $75.64 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 0.09 pct, Telenor fell 0.55 pct and DNB rose 0.73 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.74 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Yara, Equinor and Marine Harvest * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were down 0.30 pct to NOK 53.16 * Aluminium price fell 0.7 pct * Shares of SalMar were up 1.55 pct to NOK 354.2, Marine Harvest rose 0.7 pct and Leroey up 0.9 pct

* The export price for salmon fell 7.3 pct to an average NOK 61.34 per kilo last week, although a recovery is expected this week * Significant declines: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA -2.30 pct, Asetek A/S -1.96 pct and Targovax ASA -1.96 pct * Norwegian Air and SAS: Norway faces possible aviation strikes after pay talks break down * Abroad European shares rose 0.18 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.38 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.97 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.01 pct on Tuesday * Focus: Trade tensions and Fed meeting (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)