NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Salmon shares rise, shipping and oil down

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.46 pct, or -4.01 points, to 874.80 points and was up by 7.90 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.43 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.09 to $77.21 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.51 pct, Telenor fell -0.23 pct and DNB fell -1.21 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.7 bln Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Aker BP and Subsea 7 * Shares of salmon farmers Grieg Seafood ASA, Norway Royal Salmon, Bakkafrost, Salmar and Marine Harvest were up in the range 0.2 pct to 3.6 pct

* Salmon prices were expected to remain close to record high this week in the range NOK 76 to NOK 79 per kilo * Grieg and Salmar will report Q1 results on Tuesday morning * Shares of LPG shippers BW LPG and Avance Gas were down 4.3 pct and 2.7 pct respectively * Spot rates for very large gas carriers (VLGCs) carrying LPG were at $2,687 last week, compared to $3,100 the previous week, Avance Gas spot index showed on Monday * In its Q1 report from May 8 Avance Gas estimated an average cash break-even for 2018 at $17,700/day * Biggest gainers: Link Mobility Group 3.59 pct, Funcom NV 3.34 pct and Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap 2.00 pct * Losers: Gaming Innovation Group Inc -3.00 pct and Aker ASA -2.89 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.16 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.47 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.34 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.37 pct on Friday * Weak energy and financials stocks sent European shares down on Monday after a strong run of weekly gains (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)