FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 3, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Schibsted shares down after Q1, salmon farmers rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.27 pct, or -2.35 points, to 867.12 points and was up by 6.76 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.3 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.66 to $72.7 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.44 pct, Telenor fell -2.87 pct and DNB fell -0.91 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Marine Harvest and Schibsted * Shares of Marine Harvest ASA were up 2.28 pct to NOK 174.8 * Marine Harvest ASA: Salmon export price fell last week but still in the high 60s and for the ninth consecutive week in a row prices were higher this year compared to same week last year * Shares of online classified media firm Schibsted were down 4.09 pct to NOK 232.1 after Q1 results but recovers from day low of NOK 217.5 * Arctic Securities analyst Henriette Trondsen says there were high market expectations before the Q1 report; believes the shares price drop is a buying opportunity * Biggest gainers: Asetek A/S 8.14 pct, Kongsberg Automotive ASA 2.69 pct and Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2.54 pct * Biggest losers: Idex ASA -6.65 pct and Axactor AB (publ) -6.08 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.30 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.16 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.65 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States ended down 0.7 pct on Wednesday * Trade talks between China and U.S. in Beijing (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.