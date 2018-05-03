NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Schibsted shares down after Q1, salmon farmers rise

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.27 pct, or -2.35 points, to 867.12 points and was up by 6.76 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.3 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.66 to $72.7 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.44 pct, Telenor fell -2.87 pct and DNB fell -0.91 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Marine Harvest and Schibsted * Shares of Marine Harvest ASA were up 2.28 pct to NOK 174.8 * Marine Harvest ASA: Salmon export price fell last week but still in the high 60s and for the ninth consecutive week in a row prices were higher this year compared to same week last year * Shares of online classified media firm Schibsted were down 4.09 pct to NOK 232.1 after Q1 results but recovers from day low of NOK 217.5 * Arctic Securities analyst Henriette Trondsen says there were high market expectations before the Q1 report; believes the shares price drop is a buying opportunity * Biggest gainers: Asetek A/S 8.14 pct, Kongsberg Automotive ASA 2.69 pct and Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2.54 pct * Biggest losers: Idex ASA -6.65 pct and Axactor AB (publ) -6.08 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.30 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.16 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.65 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States ended down 0.7 pct on Wednesday * Trade talks between China and U.S. in Beijing (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)