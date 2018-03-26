NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Shares edge up in slow trade as Norway Easter break sets in

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian shares traded up on Monday.

** Many Norwegians are on holiday this week for the Easter holiday, which is longer than in many other European countries.

** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.19 percent, or 1.52 points, to 801.81 points and was down by -1.74 percent year-to-date.

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.2 percent.

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.03 percent, Telenor rose 0.72 percent and DNB fell -0.86 percent.

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 808 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Questerre Energy, Norsk Hydro and DNO.

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.31 to $70.14 a barrel by 08:36 GMT.

** Statoil is one of the partners on the Luno II licence in the North Sea, where operator Lundin earlier on Monday said it had found more oil and increased the field’s resource estimate

** Shares of DNO ASA were up 0.42 pct to NOK 11.95 at 08:36 GMT.

** DNB Markets on Monday included the DNO share in its portfolio of preferred stocks

** Biggest gainers: Tomra Systems ASA 3.74 percent, Idex ASA 2.69 percent and SalMar ASA 2.56 percent.

** Biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp -4.02 percent, Nordic Semiconductor ASA -2.59 percent and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA -2.56 percent.

** Abroad European shares rose 0.49 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.72 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.60 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States fell -1.77 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)