NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Shares lower despite higher oil prices, Kongsberg Gr jumps after Q2 earning

OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Friday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.23 pct, or 2.05 points, to 904.32 points and was up by 11.29 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.15 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.54 to $75.27 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 0.74 pct, Telenor fell 0.06 pct and DNB rose 0.41 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Telenor and Salmar * Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA were up 11.45 pct to NOK 167.4

* Kongsberg Gruppen: Keeps view of flat revenues in 2018, margins and orders are rising * Shares of Marine Harvest ASA were down 0.87 pct to NOK 176.55 * Most salmon share under pressure after disappointing Q2 reports earlier this weak despite optimistic outlook * Biggest gainers: Gaming Innovation Group Inc 8.68 pct and B2holding ASA 2.19 pct * Biggest losers: PCI Biotech Holding ASA -24.11 pct, Nordic Nanovector ASA -3.71 pct and Borr Drilling Ltd -2.75 pct * PCI Biotech proposed a fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 360 mln at a price of NOK 30.00 per share * Abroad European shares rose 0.13 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.85 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.18 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.30 pct on Thursday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)