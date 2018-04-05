FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in 21 hours

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Statoil's Sverdrup contracts boost oil service industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded up on Thursday

** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 1.26 percent, or 10.05 points, to 810.75 points and was down by 1.69 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 1.17 percent

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.86 percent, Telenor rose 1.20 percent and DNB rose 1.13 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.03 billion Norwegian crowns

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.13 to $67.89 a barrel by 11:16 GMT

** Shares of DNO rose 3.8 percent after the company said it had increased its stake in Britain’s Faroe Petroleum to 27.7 percent

** Oil firm Statoil said on Thursday that it had awarded contracts worth 11.4 billion crowns to Aker Solutions , Kvaerner and Aibel, partly owned by Sweden’s Ratos for the construction of a platform and other work at its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field development

** Shares of Aker Solutions were up 4 percent, while shares in Kvaerner were up 5.6 percent at 11:29 GMT.

** Biggest gainers: Stolt-Nielsen Ltd 7.99 percent, Photocure ASA 6.42 percent

** Nordic Nanovector rose 6.2 percent after its CEO stepped down. The company said the result of a key drug trial will come later than expected. Nanovector shares are down more than 50 percent since early January

** Biggest losers: XXL ASA -1.87 percent, Seadrill Ltd -1.76 percent and Idex ASA -1.11 percent

** Abroad European shares rose 1.68 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 1.53 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.15 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.96 percent on Wednesday (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
