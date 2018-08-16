NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Strong salmon shares lead Oslo higher

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.82 pct, or 7.28 points, to 890.01 points and was up by 8.38 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.71 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.11 to $70.87 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.47 pct, Telenor rose 0.72 pct and DNB rose 0.24 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, DNO and Subsea 7 * Shares of salmon farmers Leroy Seafood Group, Marine Harvest, Grieg, Bakkafrost and Salmar rose 2-5 pct * Nordea Markets raises view on salmon sector * Shares of DNO ASA were up 1.49 pct to NOK 19.03 * Oil firm DNO announces first dividend in 13 years and that it would seek two places on the board of peer Faroe Petroleum, of which it owns 28.23 percent. * Biggest gainers: Idex ASA 7.94 pct, Frontline Ltd 5.39 pct and Austevoll Seafood ASA 4.68 pct * Biggest losers: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -3.01 pct, Veidekke ASA -2.04 pct and Stolt-Nielsen Ltd -1.97 pct * Construction firm Veidekke drops after Q2 earnings * Abroad European shares rose 0.39 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.05 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.63 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.54 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)