FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 23, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Subsea 7 rises after making hostile bid for McDermott

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.63 pct, or 5.26 points, to 851.43 points and was up by 3.89 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.67 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.37 to $73.69 a barrel but up from $73.1 at closing of the Oslo Bourse at Friday * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 1.01 pct, Telenor rose 0.80 pct and DNB rose 0.33 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Subsea 7 and Marine Marvest * Shares of Aker BP ASA were up 2.08 pct to NOK 255.2 * Shares of Subsea 7 SA were up 2.53 pct to NOK 117.75 * Subsea 7 makes a $2 bln hostile bid for peer McDermott International, says it could be willing to pay more if McDermott willing to negotiate * Other oil services firms like Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, TGS and PGS rose 1 to 3 pct * Biggest gainers: Treasure ASA 3.85 pct, Scatec Solar ASA 3.23 pct and REC Silicon ASA 3.19 pct * Biggest losers: Seadrill Ltd -8.61 pct, Entra ASA -3.08 pct and Kitron ASA -2.96 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.29 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.33 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.09 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.82 pct on Friday * European shares fell on Monday as results from Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS, disappointed investors and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields put pressure on bond-proxy sectors (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.