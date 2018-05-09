NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Surge in oil price takes Oslo to all-time high

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.23 pct, or 2 points, to all-time high of 877.29 points and was up by 7.47 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.47 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $2.1 to $76.95 a barrel * Oil soars as U.S. President Donald Trump dumps Iran nuclear deal * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 2.07 pct, Telenor fell 1.38 pct and DNB rose 0.49 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.0 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Marine Harvest and Subsea 7 * Oil firms Aker BP ASA and DNO were up about 2 pct, while oil services firms Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions rose 3.9 and 2.3 pct respectively

* Shares of fish farmer Marine Harvest were up 0.37 pct * Marine Harvest kept quarterly dividend unchanged and cut 2018 supply outlook in a market with strong demand for salmon and seafood * Other gainers: Hexagon Composites 12.26 pct and BW LPG 4.70 pct * Biggest losers: Funcom NV -10.27 pct, Thin Film Electronics ASA -6.54 pct and Leroy Seafood Group ASA -4.59 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.28 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 0.44 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.08 pct and the Dow Jones index in the United States virtually unchanged on Tuesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)