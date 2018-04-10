NORWEGIAN STOCKS-TGS surprise initiates rally in oil service firms, Nordea upgrade boosts salmon sector

OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday ** Oslo's benchmark index rose 1.38 percent, or 11.22 points, to 826.23 points and was up by 0.07 percent year-to-date ** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 1.4 percent ** Trade tensions between China and U.S ease ** Brent crude futures , a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $1.35 to $70.00 a barrel ** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 2.04 percent, Telenor rose 0.80 percent and DNB rose 0.33 percent ** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.0 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Marine Harvest , Norsk Hydro and Statoil ** Shares in seismic firm TGS rose 16 pct after beating Q1 expectations and seismic market recovery ** Peer PGS rose 8.4 pct and other oil services firms like Aker Solutions , Subsea 7 and Kvaerner rose in the range 3 to 6 pct ** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 0.35 pct to NOK 48.79 ** Norsk Hydro's 51 pct owned Albras forced to cut aluminium output by 50 pct due to Alunorte issue ** Nordea Markets upgrades view on seafood sector, lifts 2018 salmon prices to NOK 60 per kilo from 50 per kilo ** Shares in salmon farmers Grieg , Leroey , Marine Harvest and Norway Royal Salmon rose 2.6-5.4 percent ** Biggest gainers: TGS 15 percent, Petroleum Geo Services 7.83 percent and Golden Ocean Group 7.08 percent ** Biggest losers: Nordic Nanovector ASA -4.34 percent, Seadrill Ltd -2.73 percent and Schibsted ASA -1.62 percent ** European shares rose 0.57 percent, Japan's main share index Nikkei ended up 0.54 percent, while in China Shanghai index was up 1.67 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States ended up 0.19 percent on Monday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)