April 10, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-TGS surprise initiates rally in oil service firms, Nordea upgrade boosts salmon sector

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    OSLO, April 10 (Reuters) -       ** Norwegian shares traded
up on Tuesday
    
       ** Oslo's benchmark index          rose 1.38 percent, or
11.22 points, to 826.23 points and was up by 0.07 percent
year-to-date
       ** The broader Oslo All Share Index          was up 1.4
percent
    
       ** Trade tensions between China and U.S ease             
       
       ** Brent crude futures        , a trigger for the oil
heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $1.35 to $70.00 a barrel      
    
       ** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil
         rose 2.04 percent, Telenor          rose 0.80 percent
and DNB          rose 0.33 percent
       ** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.0 billion Norwegian
crowns and most traded shares were Marine Harvest        , Norsk
Hydro         and Statoil         
      
       ** Shares in seismic firm TGS rose 16 pct after beating
Q1 expectations and seismic market recovery              
      
       ** Peer PGS rose 8.4 pct and other oil services firms
like Aker Solutions          , Subsea 7          and
Kvaerner           rose in the range 3 to 6 pct 
    
       ** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA          were up 0.35 pct to
NOK 48.79
    
       ** Norsk Hydro's 51 pct owned Albras forced to cut
aluminium output by 50 pct due to Alunorte issue              
         
       ** Nordea Markets upgrades view on seafood sector, lifts
2018 salmon prices to NOK 60 per kilo from 50 per kilo
            
    
       ** Shares in salmon farmers Grieg         ,
Leroey        , Marine Harvest         and Norway Royal Salmon
          rose 2.6-5.4 percent
    
       ** Biggest gainers: TGS         15 percent, Petroleum Geo
Services          7.83 percent and Golden Ocean Group           
 7.08 percent
       ** Biggest losers: Nordic Nanovector ASA            
-4.34 percent, Seadrill Ltd           -2.73 percent and 
Schibsted ASA            -1.62 percent
       ** European shares          rose 0.57 percent, Japan's
main share index Nikkei         ended up 0.54 percent, while in
China Shanghai index         was up 1.67 percent and Dow Jones
index        in the United States ended up 0.19 percent on
Monday

 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
