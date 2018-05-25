NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Oslo, salmon shares also turn down

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Friday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.83 pct, or -7.28 points, to 866.01 points and was up by 7.22 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.94 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-1.99 to $76.81 a barrel * OPEC and Russia considering to raise oil production by 1 mln barrels per day, sources told Reuters * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 1.7 pct, Telenor fell -1.75 pct and DNB rose 0.86 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.3 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Aker BP, Subsea 7 and Marine Harvest * Shares of salmon farmers Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroey and Bakkafrost drop 1.6 to 1.7 pct compared to a rise of 0.3 pct to 1.1 pct earlier in the day * Salmon price, which is close to NOK 80 crowns per kilo this week, is expected to drop 10-15 crowns next week, sources told Reuters on Friday

* Biggest gainers: Otello Corporation ASA 2.59 pct, B2holding ASA 2.17 pct and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA 1.94 pct * Biggest losers: DNO ASA -4.85 pct, Aker Solutions ASA -4.74 pct, and BW LPG Ltd -4.19 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.01 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.06 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.40 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.30 pct on Thursday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)