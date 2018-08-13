NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Weak salmon shares lead Oslo down

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.69 pct, or -6.14 points, to 892.09 points and was up by 10.29 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.57 percent. Turmoil in Turkey hit markets * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.22 to $72.59 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.09 pct, Telenor fell -0.91 pct and DNB fell -0.21 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 491 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Marine Harvest and Telenor * Shares of fish farmers Marine Harvest ASA, Salmar, Grieg, Leroey and Bakkafrost were down 1.3 pct to 4.5 pct * Salmon prices are dropping between 5-10 pct this week, to below 50 Norwegian crowns per kilo, a producer told Reuters on Monday. Prices had initially been expected to drop to 50 crowns or below * Shares of Aker BP ASA were down 0.49 pct to NOK 281.8 at 07:50 GMT. * Aker BP drills dry well in Barents Sea * Biggest gainers: Asetek A/S 2.20 pct, Hexagon Composites ASA 1.76 pct and Kongsberg Automotive ASA 1.52 pct * Biggest losers: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -5.74 pct, Gaming Innovation Group Inc -5.30 pct and Grieg Seafood ASA -4.40 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.56 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -1.98 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.32 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.77 pct on Friday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)