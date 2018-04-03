REFILE-NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Salmon farmers' shares, Norwegian Air lift Oslo Bourse

(Fixes format)
OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) -
** Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday
** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.77 percent, or 6.21 points, to 811.53 points and was down by -1.12 percent year-to-date
** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.63 percent
** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.08 percent, Telenor rose 1.81 percent and DNB rose 1.05 percent
** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Marine Harvest and Norsk Hydro
** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.16 to $67.8 a barrel
** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 1.39 pct to NOK46.59 at 13:15 GMT
** Norsk Hydro says acquisition of Arconic’s extrusion plants in Brazil completed
** New Brazil tests confirm heavy metals near Alunorte; Hydro pushes back
** Strong salmon price support salmon shares
** Shares of Marine Harvest, Leroey, SalMar, Grieg and Bakkafrost rose in the range 2.4 pct to 3.5 pct
** Biggest gainers: Otello Corporation ASA 8.25 percent, DNO ASA 3.84 percent and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 3.42 percent
** Norwegian Air has secured pre-delivery financing for six Dreamliner planes for delivery in 2018 and 2019
** Short covering in Norwegian Air is also dropping to 9.2 pct from previous above 11 pct
** Biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp -11.89 percent, Nordic Nanovector ASA -5.17 percent and Asetek A/S -4.30 percent
** Abroad European shares fell -0.25 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.45 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.85 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States opens up 0.4 pct
Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche