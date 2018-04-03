REFILE-NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Salmon farmers' shares, Norwegian Air lift Oslo Bourse

(Fixes format)

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday

** Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.77 percent, or 6.21 points, to 811.53 points and was down by -1.12 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.63 percent

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.08 percent, Telenor rose 1.81 percent and DNB rose 1.05 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Marine Harvest and Norsk Hydro

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.16 to $67.8 a barrel

** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 1.39 pct to NOK46.59 at 13:15 GMT

** Norsk Hydro says acquisition of Arconic’s extrusion plants in Brazil completed

** New Brazil tests confirm heavy metals near Alunorte; Hydro pushes back

** Strong salmon price support salmon shares

** Shares of Marine Harvest, Leroey, SalMar, Grieg and Bakkafrost rose in the range 2.4 pct to 3.5 pct

** Biggest gainers: Otello Corporation ASA 8.25 percent, DNO ASA 3.84 percent and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 3.42 percent

** Norwegian Air has secured pre-delivery financing for six Dreamliner planes for delivery in 2018 and 2019

** Short covering in Norwegian Air is also dropping to 9.2 pct from previous above 11 pct

** Biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp -11.89 percent, Nordic Nanovector ASA -5.17 percent and Asetek A/S -4.30 percent

** Abroad European shares fell -0.25 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.45 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.85 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States opens up 0.4 pct