Norway's finmin to give its view on oil stock investments in spring 2019

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s finance ministry will give its view on whether the country’s sovereign wealth fund - the world’s largest - should keep investing in oil and gas stocks in spring 2019, it said on Friday.

The ministry had previously been expected to make its recommendations to parliament this autumn.

A government-appointed commission recommended on Aug. 24 that the trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund continue to invest in oil and gas companies, contradicting earlier advice from the central bank. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Hugh Lawson)