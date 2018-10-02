FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 2, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's sovereign wealth sells logistic properties for $287 mln

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund sold 37 logistics properties that it co-owned with Prologis, situated in the United States, France, Poland, Hungary and the Netherlands, the fund said on Tuesday.

The fund received $182.6 million for its 45-percent ownership interest in the U.S. portfolio and 90.2 million euro ($104.06 million) for its 50-percent ownership in the European portfolio, it added in a statement.

The properties were acquired as part of larger portfolio transactions spanning from March 2013 to May 2015. The buyer of the portfolio is Mapletree, a real estate firm with headquarters in Singapore.

$1 = 0.8668 euros Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.