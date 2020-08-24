Financial Services and Real Estate
August 24, 2020 / 3:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway central bank to hold news conference on wealth fund CEO

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Oeystein Olsen, Norway’s central bank governor, and Nicolai Tangen, the CEO-designate of the country’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, will hold a joint news conference at 1700 GMT (1900 CET) on Monday, Norges Bank said in a statement.

Norges Bank’s announcement in March that Tangen, a hedge fund veteran, would take over the running of Norway’s rainy-day assets from Sept. 1 triggered a backlash from a public watchdog as well as from parliament over potential conflicts of interest.

On Friday, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner summoned Olsen to a meeting and asked him to find a solution that would satisfy parliament’s concerns. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

