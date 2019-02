OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has recovered in the first two months of 2019 the losses it incurred during 2018, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Big swings in the value of the fund must be expected in the years ahead, he told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)