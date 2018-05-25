FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's $1 trillion fund opposed directors, buyback at Dassault Aviation AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund voted against the reelection on Thursday of two directors at France’s Dassault Aviation, and opposed several other measures at the annual meeting of shareholders, its records showed on Friday.

The fund did not imediately say why it went against recommendations to reapoint Marie-Helene Habert and Henri Proglio as directors of the French military and civilian jet maker.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which at the end of 2017 held a 0.6 percent stake in Dassault Aviation, worth $81 million, also opposed pension schemes for top managers and a plan to repurchase up to 10 percent of the company’s shares. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
