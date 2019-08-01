Market News
Norway wealth fund and AXA sell French office property

OSLO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and its partner AXA France have sold a jointly owned office building outside Paris to Fidelity International Real Estate Fund, the manager of the Norwegian fund said in a statement on Thursday.

“Norges Bank Investment Management will receive 49 million euros ($54 million) for its 50 percent ownership interest,” it added.

The property, which was acquired in 2011, consists of 8,368 square metres of office space.

