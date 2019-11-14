Norway wealth fund can no longer invest in security firm G4S

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.1 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest, can no longer invest in security services firm G4S because of the “unacceptable risk that the company contributes to, or is responsible, for serious or systematic human rights violations,” the central bank said in a statement.

The fund has an ethical profile and excludes companies from its investments for what it deems are ethical breaches.

G4S had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)