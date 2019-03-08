Norway wealth fund says exclusions will affect 1.2 pct of its equity holdings

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government’s proposal to exclude oil and gas explorers and producers from its trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund will affect 1.2 percent of the fund’s equity holdings, the fund said on Friday.

“According to the FTSE’s definition, the fund held exploration and production companies with an approximately value of 66 billion kroner ($7.50 billion) by the end of 2018,” it said in a statement.

“This corresponds to 1.2 percent of the fund’s equity holdings.”

While the fund will exclude pure exploration and production firms, it is keeping integrated oil companies. ($1 = 8.7959 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)