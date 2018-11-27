REFILE-Norway wealth fund ends its exclusion of Cairn, Kosmos

(Fixes typo in headline)

OSLO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will no longer exclude Cairn Energy Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd from its portfolio of investments, the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

The companies were excluded in 2016 based on advice from the fund’s ethics watchdog, which found “an unacceptable risk related to petroleum prospecting off the coast of Western Sahara”.

The companies have now made it clear that they have discontinued their business in the area, and the exclusion is thus revoked, the central bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)