Norway's Labour to push government to decide on wealth fund investing in unlisted green infrastructure

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s opposition Labour will ask the country’s minority government to present an option allowing its wealth fund to invest in unlisted green infrastructure in next year’s white paper so parliament can discuss it, a lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.

“I think we will ask the government comes back with a concrete mandate so that we can take a decision next year,” Labour’s Svein Roald Hansen, a member of parliament’s finance committee, said on the margins of a parliamentary hearing.

“It should be a mandate about opening for the fund to invest in renewable unlisted infrastructure. At the latest, it should be in next year’s white paper,” he added.

“It could be as part of the (current) green investments mandate but if so the sum needs to increase sufficiently.”

Those investments amounted to 75 billion crowns ($9.30 billion) at end-2017, a government white paper said in April.