OSLO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has signed an agreement to buy a 100 percent interest in an office property located on 54-56 rue la Boétie in central Paris, it said on Tuesday.

The fund will pay 415.5 million euros ($473.42 million) and the seller is IGIS Global Private Placement Real Estate Fund Number 37-1, a South Korean mutual fund. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Alison Williams)