FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's centrist opposition backs wealth fund pull-out proposal from oil stocks
Sections
Featured
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Breakingviews
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 16, 2017 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's centrist opposition backs wealth fund pull-out proposal from oil stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund’s proposal to remove oil and gas stocks from its benchmark index is a good idea, two centrist opposition parties said on Thursday.

The Christian Democratic Party said in a statement it gave “full support” to the proposal, while the Liberal Party told Reuters it was “good advice”.

Liberal spokesman Terje Breivik added that the party had not formally decided its position on the proposal.

The right-wing government rules in a minority and relies on the Liberals and the Christian Democrats to win majorities for its policies. The government will conclude its own view on the proposal in the autumn of 2018. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.