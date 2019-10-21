Funds News
October 21, 2019 / 8:16 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Norway wealth fund buys stake in logistics property in London

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has bought a logistics property in the London suburb of Greenford together with investment partner Prologis, the fund’s manager, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said in a statement on Monday.

NBIM paid 35.1 million pounds for its 50% stake.

“Prologis has acquired the remaining 50% interest and will perform the asset management on the property on behalf of the joint venture,” NBIM said in a statement.

The seller of the 20,519 square metres property is RM Coleview 1 Ltd. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

