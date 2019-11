OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

“The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Dallas,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)