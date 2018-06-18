Norway's wealth fund buys $38 mln property stake in London

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has acquired a 25-percent stake in the leasehold of a property in central London in a joint venture with the Crown Estate, it said on Monday.

The fund paid 28.8 million pounds ($38.13 million) for the stake in 30 Warwick Street, valuing the long leasehold interest at 115 million pounds. The sellers of the property were Aviva Public Sector Pension Investment Board.