May 25, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Norway's wealth fund buys $38 mln property stake in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has acquired a 25-percent stake in the leasehold of a property in central London in a joint venture with the Crown Estate, it said on Monday.

The fund paid 28.8 million pounds ($38.13 million) for the stake in 30 Warwick Street, valuing the long leasehold interest at 115 million pounds. The sellers of the property were Aviva Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

$1 = 0.7553 pounds Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
