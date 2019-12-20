Norway wealth fund sold properties in Munich, London

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has sold two Munich properties and a stake in one of its London properties, the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund, said on Friday.

Norges Bank Investment Management sold the two German office buildings to E.ON Pension Fund and RAG-Stiftung for a total of 390 million euros ($434 million).

The fund sold a 25% stake in London’s West One Shopping Centre and 75 Davies Street to British Land for 54.25 million pounds ($70.6 million), it added. ($1 = 0.8995 euros) ($1 = 0.7682 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Clarke)