April 26, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and its real estate partner Prologis have sold eight logistics properties in France, the Netherlands and Spain to Ares Management, the fund said on Thursday.

“Norges Bank Real Estate Management received 40.5 million euros ($49.35 million) for its 50 percent ownership interest. The properties were acquired in March 2013, as part of a larger portfolio across Europe,” it added.

$1 = 0.8207 euros Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

