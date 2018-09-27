FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway's wealth fund buys new property in London for 321 mln pounds

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has bought a 100 percent stake in an office and retail property in London for 321.3 million pounds ($421.03 million), it said on Thursday.

The seller of the property was VGV Immobilienfonds II, a fund managed by Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH.

The property comprises 219,000 square feet of office space and 17,000 square feet of retail space across five units in central London, it added.

$1 = 0.7631 pounds Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis

