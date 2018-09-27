Norway's wealth fund buys new property in London for 321 mln pounds

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has bought a 100 percent stake in an office and retail property in London for 321.3 million pounds ($421.03 million), it said on Thursday.

The seller of the property was VGV Immobilienfonds II, a fund managed by Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH.

The property comprises 219,000 square feet of office space and 17,000 square feet of retail space across five units in central London, it added.