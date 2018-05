OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Minister said on Friday she aimed to address the question of whether the country’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should be allowed in invest in renewable unlisted infrastructure next year.

“My aim is to come back to this (question) in connection with next year’s white paper,” Siv Jensen told a parliamentary hearing about the fund. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)