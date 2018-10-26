FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway wealth fund plans to double Saudi investments -CEO

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund expects to double its investments in Saudi Arabia when the country is included in the fund’s reference index a few months from now, Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad said on Friday.

The fund currently has Saudi assets worth 6.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($824.82 million).

The recent turmoil surrounding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi did not influence the investments.

“We invest in companies, not countries. Our investments in companies based in Saudi Arabia will not be changed based on political developments,” Slyngstad told Reuters. ($1 = 8.3655 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

