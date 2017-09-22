Norway can no longer raise its spending from oil fund -c.bank chief

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian politicians can no longer afford to raise their fiscal spending of money from the country’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the central bank governor said on Friday.

“There is no longer room to raise the spending, and thus no more increase in the room for manoeuvre. So governments face much tougher conditions in the time ahead,” Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a question-and-answer session with students. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)