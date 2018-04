OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - The CEO of Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that any changes to global supply chains would be quite important for the fund.

The fund invests in over 9,000 companies, including most of the world's multinational companies.