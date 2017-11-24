FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund, Unicef set up children's rights network
November 24, 2017

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund, Unicef set up children's rights network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund and Unicef have established a network to strengthen children’s rights in the garment and footwear industry, the fund said on Friday.

“The network will facilitate dialogue, exchange experience of children’s rights efforts, and work to increase awareness and acceptance of children’s rights”, it said.

More than ten companies in which the fund has holdings will attend the first network event in Geneva on Nov. 27, and the plan is to hold three workshops over the next two years, as well as quarterly meetings. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
