FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to assess oil fund's investments in unlisted shares
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 2 months ago

Norway to assess oil fund's investments in unlisted shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Ministry has set up a group of experts to evaluate whether the country’s sovereign wealth fund should invest in unlisted shares, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The $980-billion fund in general can not invest in unlisted companies, except the real estate firms and companies that are planning initial public offering.

The experts should survey the market for unlisted equity investments and evaluated expected return, risk and cost of such investments, the ministry added.

They are expected to report back by December.

The experts will not look into investments in unlisted infrastructure.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.