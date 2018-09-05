CORRECTED-Norway's sovereign wealth fund to beef up scrutiny of companies

(Corrects name in 2nd para)

OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund will demand that companies in which it invests follow stricter guidelines on global sustainability, including efforts to combat plastic pollution of the oceans, the fund’s manager said on Wednesday.

Norges Bank Investment Management, a unit of the Norwegian central bank, also appointed three outside advisors in a bid to strengthen its work on corporate governance issues.